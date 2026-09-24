Gallego: DHS Has Had ‘a Lot of Rot’ ‘for Years,’ That’s How Leaders ‘Stuck Around’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) argued that “there’s been a lot of rot within DHS for years, and that’s how you have this leadership that kind of stuck around.”

Gallego said, “[W]hat we have to do is actually look at this and actually turn it into a real immigration force that we want, that’s getting rid of the bad people, and it’s helping keep the good people in.”

He continued, “And the problem is, I think, in the past, the Democrats have not worked effectually to actually deal with DHS. We kind of just let it go as a purview of something over there. And now we have to understand that, if we let this continue to go in, because there’s been a lot of rot within DHS for years, and that’s how you have this leadership that kind of stuck around. And I personally know this, even from my Obama days, we have to actually take real ownership of DHS, understand who’s in charge, and actually pass real policies to actually fix the problems that have kind of been plaguing this country when it comes to immigration for decades now.”

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