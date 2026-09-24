GOP Rep. Hinson: China Has ‘Been Jerking Us Around for a Long Time’ on Soybeans

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show,” U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) said that she hopes a deal with China “also makes sure we’re respecting American farmers. They’ve been jerking us around for a long time on trade, with soybeans, for example. And so, they need to fulfill their end of the deal, and we need the mechanisms to make sure they’re held accountable to that.”

Hinson said, “I hope the president is calling them out on their malign tactics. I think that it’s been very clear that they have continued to say one thing and do another. And if there’s one thing that I know President Trump cares about, it’s making a good deal. And I just hope that we are making a good deal that understands where China’s coming from, and we need to look at what they’ve done. I have legislation that would hold them accountable for trade crimes, for example. So, as we talk about trade deals, if we’re going to have duties and tariffs in place and they aren’t following those and they’re shipping, for example, Chinese steel through Canadian companies to try to sneak it into the United States, that is wrong, and they need to be held accountable for that.”

She continued, “So, I hope that that’s what’s happening in some of those private conversations that he is able to have. We need to lower costs, we need to focus on our supply chain. China needs us, we need access to their economy, and we do export a lot of food to them. So, I am hopeful that a deal also makes sure we’re respecting American farmers. They’ve been jerking us around for a long time on trade, with soybeans, for example. And so, they need to fulfill their end of the deal, and we need the mechanisms to make sure they’re held accountable to that.”

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