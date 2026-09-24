GOP Rep. Moolenaar: Time to Bring Iran War ‘To a Successful Resolution’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. John Moolenaar (R-MI) said that, with Iran, “it’s time to bring it to a successful resolution.”

Host Stuart Varney said, “The Michigan Senate candidate, a Republican, Mike Rogers, he continues his call for an end to the war in Iran.”

Varney then played video of Rogers saying, “I think the best option now is to wind it down. There are still other things you can do to make sure that they can’t hurt their neighbors and can’t pursue a nuclear weapon. I’d just argue that the time is now. This is the most important harvest time of the year in Michigan, September and October. Diesel costs are pushing over $6. That is going to take a horrific toll, not only on our farmers trying to get the harvest out of the field, but, certainly, grocery prices. And my argument is, you just can’t let it go and linger. Now is the time to start winding this thing up.”

Varney then said, “It’s hard to say that the war is not hurting Republicans. It looks like it is.”

Moolenaar responded, “Well, Mike Rogers is right on that, and I think President Trump was right to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon, that their military capabilities and their ability to sponsor terrorism around the world has been diminished. But, yes, now, it’s time to bring it to a successful resolution. And I believe that Secretary Rubio and the entire team are working towards that end. We have to have China stop their support of Iran. They are enabling Iran. But, at the end of the day, the neighbors around Iran are supporting the United States, and I think we need a global coalition to ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open and there’s a free flow of energy through that strait.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett