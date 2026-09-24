Iranian President Pezeshkian: ‘We Will Keep Resisting — We Will Find Ways’

During an interview that aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed his country would continue to resist the U.S. military strikes and other actions aimed at his country.

He also dismissed claims that Iran’s actions were based on the U.S. election calendar.

Partial transcript as follows:

BAIER: I just have a couple of other questions. One, in March, you warned that without a cease-fire, the Iranian economy could collapse. That was back in March. It could collapse within three weeks to a month. You warned without a cease-fire the economy could collapse within three weeks to a month. That was six months ago. Your own statistics agency says the Iranian economy shank 10 percent. Inflation is skyrocketing. The rial has lost more than half of its value in a year. Oil loadings fell from 2 million barrels a day to about 250,000 barrels.

So in that environment, how long can Iran last?

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): This is something that has been the doing of the United States. We will keep resisting. We will find ways, and the life of our country will continue. We will remain. And Trump kept saying, I want to bring a gift to the people of Iran, but the gift that they brought us were guided missiles, heavy weapons, and destruction. What they truly wish to do is to instigate incidents in the country that paves the way for the downfall of the system of the society, of the government.

BAIER: So were you wrong in March about the time frame or is the economy collapsing now?

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): We will keep resisting until the very end. Yes, we do have economic issues, certainly. But in order to remain, we will go through any hardship and endure. If America thinks that they can keep sanctioning us…

BAIER: How much of your decisions…

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): … that will we surrender…

BAIER: … affected by the…

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): … they can take that into their dreams.

BAIER: … U.S. midterm elections?

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): We have nothing to do nor do we consider any type of American elections. If the current American government, within international legal framework, wishes to reach an agreement, fine. If not, before the elections or after the elections, what difference does it make for us?

BAIER: Do you think the war can come to an end before the end of the year?

PEZESHKIAN (through translator): We do not wish to fight at all. But we will stand resolutely to defend ourselves. We never sought war. We do not seek war. I deeply believe that humans should not cause the death of another human. We are supposed to be the chosen beings of creation. When we can resolve issues through dialogue, we shouldn’t resort to killing one another. But with instigations conducted by Israel, they have imposed this war on us. But we do not wish to continue. It’s America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not.