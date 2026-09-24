Laurence Tribe: Trump ‘Does Not Recognize that He Is Subject to the Law’

Harvard Law professor emeritus Laurence Tribe said Thursday on CNN’s “OutFront” that President Donald Trump “does not recognize that he is subject to the law.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “Our reporters were finally allowed back on White House grounds 11 hours after they were supposed to be. But just now you heard Kristen explaining how she was denied access to the state dinner and the media coverage of it. What do you think is happening here?”

Tribe said, “What’s happening is that the president of the United States is playing cat and mouse with the American people. It really is an outrage. He he says that he’s going to comply with judicial orders, but he defied them this morning. And even though hours, many hours after the court ruled that access cannot be selectively denied to CNN and MS NOW and Politico, it was being denied. And in the morning when President Xi arrived at the White House, none of you were able to cover it, just as you’re not able in any meaningful way, to cover the state dinner.”

He added, “This president does not recognize that he is subject to the law. I was trying to think of parallels in history, but there really are not. George the III didn’t have this kind of power. He tried to control coverage, but he was responsible to a parliament. This Congress basically does, because of the MAGA element, does what the president wants. Even King Louis the XIV didn’t go this far. He said I am the state, but even the state is subject to the law. Whereas Trump specifically said, I am the law. He used the word code, the code that controls him. He said, I am the code. We can’t have this in this country. That’s dictatorship.”

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