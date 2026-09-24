Massie: Trump’s ‘Comeuppance Will Happen on Election Day’

Sunday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) said President Donald Trump’s “comeuppance will happen on election day.”

Massie said, “Look, I was the Republican who was speaking out for so long, and they were all, whatever Trump wants. They were all for it in their primaries. And now they’re about to take a shellacking here in the general election. So they’re running from him on on this and other issues, like the war.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “I mean, yeah, you are someone who knows what it’s like to incur the president’s wrath when you break with him. The Republicans who are distancing themselves, not just on ICE, but on the war, when it comes to the cost of diesel on tariffs. We’ve seen a lot more of that lately than we’ve ever seen. What do you think the president’s response to that is going to be? Do you think he’ll understand tough elections are coming up, or what do you say?”

Massie said, “No. If you look at these social media accounts just in the last few hours, he’s unrepentant. He’s in denial. Somebody in the White House needs to get through to him. I think his comeuppance will happen on election day. And the day after I think there’s going to be a reckoning. And what we need to see is what he does after the day after this election. Does he send a message like George Bush did, firing his secretary of defense the day after the 2006 midterms, where Republicans took a shellacking? We’ll see if he does something like that and other measures to show that he got the message.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN