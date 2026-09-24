Raskin: The Country Turning Against Trump’s ‘Authoritarianism’ and ‘Lawlessness’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said “the country is turning against all of” President Donald Trump’s “authoritarianism” and “lawlessness.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “I wonder, as we sort of start to sift through the damage that Trump has done. How would you assess the amount of damage, the capitulation and the practice and the normalization of capitulation. How much damage do you see that having done?”

Raskin said, “Oh, it’s pervasive and it’s wretched, and it’s going to take America many years to dig our way out of the wreckage. I mean, just look at what he’s done to the Department of Justice, which is much better described as a department of injustice today. It’s just an instrument of the president’s political vengeance and the president’s political will to attack his enemies. And you think about the number of people who have been falsely accused, falsely investigated, falsely prosecuted.”

He continued, “We’re talking about serious demolition of major parts of the government and the justice system. I mean, look at the federal agencies that have been torn down, USAID, and that has literally caused the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people across the world who don’t have the benefit of America’s anti-hunger campaign, anti-malaria campaign, anti-HIV Aids campaign, and so on.”

He added, “So it’s going to be a very tall order for us. But the great thing is that everywhere I go in the country, and I’ve been now to more than half of the states campaigning, the country is turning against all of the authoritarianism and the lawlessness. And that stiffens the resolve of the courts even more, including judges that were nominated to the bench by Trump himself.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN