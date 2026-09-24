Rep. Pressley: ‘Fascism Is Not on the Rise, We Are Actively Living It Right Now’

Thursday on MS NOW’S “On the Line,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) said “fascism is not on the rise, we are actively living it right now.”

Host Alicia Menendez said, “Congresswoman, what do you make of the president’s attack on the press? And what conversations are Democrats having about how to hold this White House accountable?”

Pressley said, “Yeah, I would just say it’s consistent with the actions of a dictator. Fascism is not on the rise, we are actively living it right now. This administration has an anti-freedom agenda. They want to control what we do with our bodies. They want to control the books we read. They want to degrade free speech and they want to attack the free press. They don’t want accountability. They don’t want truth. They want propaganda.”

Menendez said, “I want to ask you while I have you here. Since you are a member of the committee investigating Jeffrey Epstein, you have introduced a first-of-its-kind bill. It would create a restitution fund for the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, including survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell’s abuse. Explain what it would do. And do you see gaining support across the aisle?”

Pressley said, “Well, absolutely. Again, it’s one of the reasons why it’s so important that we do get the gavel back, so that we can hold this administration accountable.”

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