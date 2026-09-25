Clyburn: ‘There Is No Voter Fraud to Any Significant Degree Taking Place in This Country’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said “there is no voter fraud to any significant degree taking place in this country.”

Clyburn said, “You can feel it. I’ve been hearing it. And I see some of the national groups are moving this district or the state a little bit more toward the Democrats. In fact, what was likely Republican is now leaning Republican in the Senate race. I think that our candidate in the first congressional district is running very strong, and I think is going to win. I do believe that we are going to win statewide, as well as in legislative seats where we’ve never won before. So I think you’re in a good place in South Carolina. But I found that in other places as well. I was down in Texas ten days ago and the same feeling there, and I’m on my way to North Carolina tomorrow, and I think that we are doing better there.”

He added, “You all had the discussion earlier about the number of votes that have been found to be fraudulent, but a hundred votes in 40 some odd years, all coming from the Heritage Foundation. There is no voter fraud to any significant degree taking place in this country.”

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