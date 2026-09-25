Dem Rep. Quigley: China’s ‘Doing Very Little on Climate Change’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) said that President Donald Trump and China’s Xi Jinping are “doing very little on climate change.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “First, I wonder if I could begin on your view of the summit so far and how the U.S. President welcomed, so warmly, Xi Jinping, of course, the leader of an authoritarian state, with which the U.S. has many genuine disagreements and challenges.”

Quigley responded, “I favor diplomacy and warm welcomes, but with the acknowledgement that he’s dealing with an authoritarian tyrant. And obviously, this is a country that is of great concern to us. I was in New York yesterday during the United Nations convening, and it is just striking, the fact that these two leaders are here at a time when the delegations are meeting to talk about climate change, AI, and two wars, yet, we have two leaders who don’t believe in strong control of AI at a critical point in time. The President called its threats a hoax. They’re doing very little on climate change. They’re on opposite sides of the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine. Our President has not really decided who he wants to win the war in Ukraine, and has done almost nothing to help in that effort. In the meantime, our President doesn’t call the war in Iran a war itself, despite its costs and devastation. So, it was a surreal visit to watch all of this.”

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