Dem Rep. Smith: ‘We’re Not Going to Dominate the World’, No One Is

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) argued that “nobody is going to dominate the world. We’re not going to dominate the world. China’s not going to dominate the world. The world is too competitive right now.”

Smith argued that Trump shouldn’t praise authoritarians while undercutting our elections and criticizing elected leaders. He added, “China is definitely a competitor and a rival, but I guess I would ask, … they’re not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere. What does a world with both China and the U.S. as big, powerful countries look like?”

He added, “I don’t buy into the notion that China is hellbent on world domination and we must stop them at any cost. Is there rhetoric coming out of them like that, is there rhetoric coming out of us, like the U.S. is the one indispensable nation? Trump is the one who has attacked Iran and is trying to reshape the Middle East. Trump is the one who is blowing up fishing boats in Latin America. Big, powerful countries talk — well, Russia talks like this, too. We have to find some way to negotiate our way around that, because China is not going — nobody is going to dominate the world. We’re not going to dominate the world. China’s not going to dominate the world. The world is too competitive right now. How do we co-exist with China? They’re not going anywhere. We’re not going anywhere.”

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