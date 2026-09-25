Gill: Hasan Piker Trying to Reach Young People with a Message ‘Predicated on Hatred for the United States’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) offered his take on online streamer Hasan Piker, who has backed some prominent candidates during the 2026 election cycle.

According to the Texas Republican, Piker promotes “hatred” for the United States with his messaging.

“He’s trying to reach young people with a message that’s predicated on hatred for the United States,” he said. “You know, what he does tap into is I think a level of disillusionment, especially amongst young people that has been around for quite some time now where you have a generation who believes that their economic prospects are worse than their parents and their grandparents, that they have less upward mobility. But instead of providing a path towards a ladder upwards for young people, what Hasan Piker is doing is telling them that the United States is evil and needs to be fundamentally dismantle, and had that’s where all of his policy prescriptions come from.”

“And that’s where you see this rhetoric from him about how the United States deserved 9/11, how our streets should run red with capitalist blood in similar kind of radical extreme incendiary comments,” Gill added. “And I think the question for normal Democrat voters — normal Democrats who are not like elected Democrats but across this country, who find this stuff to be insane and repellant, is do you want to be associated with a party that is now ideologically led by somebody like Hasan Piker.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor