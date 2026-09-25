U.S. Amb. to China: China’s Had ‘Movement’ on Stopping Iran Aid, They Said They Aren’t Helping

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue said that there has been “movement” by China on stopping aid to Iran, “That’s what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday, they are not doing that.”

Co-host Bill Hemmer asked, “I saw you on another network about an hour ago, and I believe I quoted you correctly when you said that the president made clear that any help that China gives Iran is totally unacceptable. How did Xi respond to that?

Perdue responded, “Well, this has been a continual conversation over some period of time. And President Xi responded as you might expect. They talked about the U.S. interests. President Trump did a great job making sure that China knows that this is unacceptable. We’ve seen some movement over the last month as well, but this isn’t the first time that President Trump has brought it up with President Xi.”

Hemmer then asked, “Does that mean that Beijing will stop in their aid and assistance to Iran?”

Perdue responded, “Well, we’ve seen movement, Bill, on that already. That’s what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday, they are not doing that. We know that, in the past, that there was some intel. and some potential parts that went to — either directly or indirectly, but President Trump, again, made it very clear this is unacceptable to us to have any interaction with Iran with regard to support of this war.”

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