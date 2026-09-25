Van Hollen: ‘We Can Expect Continuing Efforts by Donald Trump to Try to Rig this Election’

Friday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said “we can expect continuing efforts” by President Donald Trump to “try to rig this election.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “The Supreme Court just weighed in and said that the administration can use a federal database that’s aimed at providing information about citizenship status of voters. Now, there is a time horizon that makes it seem that they cannot use this in a broad way for the midterm elections, but they may be able to use it in a targeted way. What kind of implications does that have for this election?”

Van Hollen said, “Well, Casey, there are really two issues, as you all were discussing. One is the threat to privacy of sensitive information on every American’s Social Security numbers and other things. And that’s why this database has not been allowed to be expanded in that way. The concern is that it will be used to exclude American citizens from voting, because the database is, you know, not perfect. And we don’t want this database to be used to prevent American citizens from voting. Now, maybe in this coming election it won’t be as big a problem. But the fact that Donald Trump wants to do this is a continuing threat to our democracy and the right of American citizens to vote. And we should be worried about all of Donald Trump’s shenanigans. They tried to pass the SAVE Act, which we stopped in the Senate, which would make it much harder for American citizens to vote. Of course, he tried to prevent the post office from delivering mail-in ballots. The court struck that down, but we can expect continuing efforts by Donald Trump to try to rig this election.”

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