Exclusive — There’s National Security Ramifications to Chronic Diseas’: HHS Admiral Waves Red Flag as Vast Majority of Americans Unfit to Serve in Military

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Admiral Brian Christine talked about health impacts on the military.

Christine said, “We spend a lot of money, tremendous treasure spent on chronic disease…lost productivity. So, it has a workforce ramification. 77%, get this, 77% of young adults, men and women age 18 to 25, the prime recruiting years for uniform service, 77% are unfit to serve in the military, largely because of obesity, because of other chronic diseases, 77%. So there is a national security ramification to the chronic disease epidemic in this country, and we are tremendously focused under President Trump’s leadership under the guidance of Secretary Kennedy and with Secretary Kennedy’s tremendous enthusiasm to make America healthy again.”

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