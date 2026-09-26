Maher: Trump Being Tough Helped Lower Crime, As Did Expanded Safety Net

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that the decline in crime is partially due to Democrats expanding the social safety net, but also because President Donald Trump has been tough.

Maher said, “[I]t’s not just drug crime that’s way down, it’s all crime. And, again, probably much of it is not political. It’s because you can’t move two inches in America without being tracked, photographed, and followed by a Flock camera.”

He continued, “But it’s also because, when Democrats expand the safety net, there are [fewer] desperate people. And because Trump is a badass. Now, I don’t agree with many of his methods, like how they sometimes just deport people to countries where they have absolutely no connection, like Meghan and Harry. Is doing it this way the right thing? No. But it’s just childish to pretend that when you elect a f*ck around and find out President, a no more Mr. Nice Guy, boot in your ass, V for Vendetta, kick ass and take names, say hello to my little friend President, that’s not going to have some effect on crime. He has UFC fights on the lawn. I think the bad guys got the message.”

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