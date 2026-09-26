Maher: Trump Closing Border, Deporting Criminals, Striking Boats Helped Lower Drug Deaths, as Did Biden’s Work on Narcan

During his closing monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that work by Democrats on Narcan availability “contributed a lot to the huge decrease in drug deaths. But so did closing the border and deporting gangbangers and disrupting supply.”

While discussing a decline in drug deaths, Maher stated, “[P]art of it is reasons beyond politics…but mostly it’s because Democrats did some things and Republicans did other things, and, by not actually ever working together, they stumbled upon positive change. Or, as Trump put it, it was all me. That’s what he said. He said Biden did absolutely nothing.”

Maher continued, “Well, actually, Biden did do something. He had great success with this issue because he made Narcan more easily obtainable. What is Narcan? I don’t know. What I do know is, when a person used to be overdosing and about to croak and had, like, a minute to live before they died, the way we used to handle it was John Travolta would stick a needle in your tit. But we found something better, Narcan. And Democrats fast-tracked it. That contributed a lot to the huge decrease in drug deaths. But so did closing the border and deporting gangbangers and disrupting supply. Narcan worked and law enforcement worked. You see, mommy and daddy, for the sake of the kids, worked together, even though they hate each other, just like in a real family. Welcome to the era of accidental bipartisanship.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett