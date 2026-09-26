Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Vance Makes Case Breitbart’s Coverage of Biden More Fair Than Politico’s Coverage of Trump

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about the media.

Marlow said, “That’s one of the reasons why he’s one of my faves in Washington. It’s such a clear explanation. And that’s the whole thing is that our coverage of Biden was more fair. It’s all sourced.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

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