Brennan: Trump ‘Has No Concept’ of Taiwan’s Importance to the U.S.

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” former CIA Director John Brennan said President Donald Trump “has no concept of exactly just how important Taiwan is to the United States.”

Brennan said, “It reflects the lack of principles or American values on the part of Donald Trump. I’m sure he sees Taiwan as simply an island, and one that can be, in fact, negotiated. And he sees it as a good bargaining chip. That’s what, you know, a real estate developer will do, is try to get the best deal. But he has no concept of exactly just how important Taiwan is to the United States and to our national security for a variety of reasons. But also the principle that we have stood behind for many, many years, that we’re not going to allow China to just swallow up Taiwan.”

He added, “But here Donald Trump is saying publicly to China, to Taiwan and others, that we’re willing to think about, in fact, trading this partnership that we’ve had with Taiwan for so many years in order to get something else. So again, he is not a good negotiator at all because he doesn’t understand just how interconnected this globe is and how dependent U.S. national security is on a lot of these relationships and alliances that have been built up over the course of many decades.”

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