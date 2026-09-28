Dem Rep. Smith: We Have to ‘Basically Accept’ Deal Along the Lines of Iran’s Proposal

On Monday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) stated that “cutting a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz to end” the Iran War “seems kind of stupid, but it’s where we are” and we have to “basically accept a compromise along the lines of what Iran laid out.”

Smith stated, “Let’s remember, Trump’s plan was to bomb Iran into submission within three or four weeks, there would be that initial strike and Iran would capitulate. When Iran didn’t capitulate, Trump did not have a plan B, and he still doesn’t. The conflict has spiraled out of control. We’ve seen it spread to more than a dozen different countries in one way or another. It has been unbelievably costly to the U.S., lives lost, servicemembers killed, civilians harmed, the global economy has been devastated, the entire region is uprooted. And, still, we don’t have a plan to get out of it.”

He continued, “Now, what he has to do is basically accept a compromise along the lines of what Iran laid out. Look, the Strait of Hormuz was open when this thing started. So, cutting a deal to open the Strait of Hormuz to end it seems kind of stupid, but it’s where we are, because this is why it was so stupid to start the war in the first place.”

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