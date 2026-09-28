GOP Sen. Capito: I Would Tell Trump ‘End the War Now’

On Monday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Now,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) stated that she believes we should end the war in Iran now and the economic pressure on Iran is beginning to work.

Capito said, “[T]he president…said it would be short-term. The American people expected that. I think that’s been a bit of a disappointment to the American people that we aren’t at the end, especially when they see gas prices going up. So would I tell the president, end the war now? Yes, I would. And that’s what our candidates are doing. I think that would be a logical conclusion.”

Host Connell McShane then asked, “But you think he should end this war now?”

Capito answered, “I think he should bring it to a close, yes. And now that the straits are open, I think that’s moved in the right direction. You can see the economic pressure that we’ve been putting on them and on their [economy] is starting to have the desired effect.”

McShane then asked, “You think the strait’s really open?”

Capito responded, “I think the news today said that they are more open than they had been. And that’s at the behest of Iran.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett