James Carville: November Is ‘Going to Be a Deluge’ on Republicans

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Beat,” veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said the midterm elections will be like a “deluge” on Republicans.

Host Ari Melber said, “I mentioned timing matters a lot, right? You don’t want your best lead or your opponent’s worst problems to come a year out, when people are going to forget him. What do you think of this timing for the midterms and what has been a revolt against Trump?”

Carville said, “You know, honestly, I think things are getting set pretty good. And so when we look to six weeks from tomorrow, you had a rain event in New York a couple of days ago, it can mist, it can have a shower, or you can have a deluge. You had a deluge. That’s what we’re going to have in November. It’s going to be a deluge. And I think that most of the Republicans are kind of aware of that and everybody is just strapping in. ”

He added, “But, you know, the Fox viewers are not aware of that. I watch it all the time. I read the chyron and they’re saying the race for Congress remains close. There’s going to be a big surprise in a lot of houses come November, the night of November 3rd, I guess it is.”

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