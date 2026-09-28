Speaker Johnson Say U.S. Has ‘Obligation’ to Engage in Diplomacy with China, Urges Vigilance on Intellectual Property, Military

In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reacted to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to the United States, saying diplomacy mattered but urging vigilance.

“So, Mr. Xi obviously left Washington,” host Cheryl Cason said. “So, we’ve got this two-month trade extension right now, and then obviously a commitment to soybean purchases. That was made as well. What do you think that President Trump and the American people really got from this visit that we don’t know about yet? What was most important to you in all of this?”

Johnson replied, “Well, I think the relationship is important. I think Marco Rubio said it very well. We have an obligation to engage in diplomacy with China. Obviously, we’re the two largest economies in the world. They’re a big trading partner. But we also have to be very vigilant against Chinese threats. Right? They steal intellectual property. They’ve tried to — there has been malign influence in certain areas. They try to influence the American people, and of course, they have a big military as well. So, I think the diplomacy is important. I think the relationship is important. President Trump is right to emphasize that. But it’s — we’re wary about it, and we’ve got to continue in that vein, I think.”

Casone asked, “What about the issue of Taiwan specifically? It really wasn’t mentioned at all. At the same time, Xi Jinping wants the U.S. to pull back support for Taiwan. Obviously, as the Speaker, you’ve made it very clear already. You have said no reduction in U.S. support for Taiwan for arms sales. We know that there is a $14 billion package that’s sitting there right now. That package, in particular, it’s been held up for months. Do you think that the president is using this as a negotiating tool with trade with the Chinese by holding back on at least signing what is already on his desk right now?”

Johnson responded, “Well, I wouldn’t read too much into that. That’s related to the Iran conflict and the need for the missile packages, everything that’s involved and going on in the Middle East. I think what you can read into President Trump’s resolve is that what he has actually done. If you look over his two terms, he will have completed I think $40 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, which is about twice what President Obama did. So, I don’t think anybody can question the U.S. resolve. We understand that Taiwan is a very important partner, friend, and ally of ours, and we need them to be stable and independent. I think that’s very important for national security purposes, the economy, and everything else. So, I think you can continue and expect to see that continue in the future.”

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