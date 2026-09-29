Fmr. Obama DHS Adviser: Migrant Crisis in Europe, U.S. Increases Risk of Natives Being Radicalized

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Morning in America,” Charles Marino, who served as DHS Senior Law Enforcement Adviser under the Obama administration, said that the migrant crises in Europe and the U.S. have led to not just the entry of physical threats, but “ideological threats. And what that does is it expands the threat profile” to include “those that are native to these areas and are susceptible to becoming radicalized for a number of reasons.”

Marino said, “Well, it’s always been a worry, and we need to be prepared for this type of asymmetrical response from our adversaries, including Iran and their proxies.”

After saying that he believes that there is a heightened threat level in the U.S. and has been for a while, Marino said, “I believe law enforcement and intelligence officials are aware of this and are paying close attention to this here at home.”

He further stated, “Europe, as we have been experiencing here in the United States under the previous administrations, [has] been dealing with a significant migrant crisis. And the reason why that is important is because many of the individuals, both Europe and here in the U.S., entered, they were unvetted, that is, we have no idea who they are. And these are not just physical threats that entered the region. These are also ideological threats. And what that does is it expands the threat profile, Alex. It now includes those that are native to these areas and are susceptible to becoming radicalized for a number of reasons.”

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