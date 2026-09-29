GOP Rep. Fallon: ‘Security Has Got to Be Tighter’ at U.S. Bases

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Wake Up America,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) argued that the United States has to increase security at its bases.

Co-host Marc Lotter asked, “Do you worry about this thwarted attack possibly being a signal that a wider conflict of terror could affect our troops and our facilities overseas?”

Fallon answered, “Iran certainly would love nothing more than that, that’s for sure. And they’ll hit us anywhere they can. We have to be ever vigilant. I just actually visited the U.K. in June with the Intelligence Committee, and we visited many of the installations that we have in that great country. And yes, security has got to be tighter. Iran is the largest exporter of terror in the world, and this is pretty much their modus operandi.”

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