Politics is downstream from culture Andrew Breitbart

Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Says Students Learning Basic Math Doesn’t Matter in Age of A.I.

Breitbart TV

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Jensen Huang.

Marlow said, “I would like to think the time that I spent doing math and drilling on math when I was growing up helped prepare me for my own pattern recognition.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.