The ‘Effective Altruism’ Cult Exposed: Inside Berkeley Liberals’ Plot to Take Over the World Through A.I.

On “The Alex Marlow Show,” Theo Wold talked about AI.

Wold said, “A lot of these folks found sort of their philosophical sort of formation at the University of California at Berkeley, and that’s where a lot of these, you know, the leading lights in the effective altruist movement, had their sort of intellectual formation.”

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