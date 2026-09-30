Axelrod on if Dems Have Unified Plan for Border: ‘They Should’, Hope There’s Appetite for Reform

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” CNN Chief Political Analyst David Axelrod stated that Democrats “should” have a unified plan on border security and he hopes there’s a desire for immigration reform including strong border security.

Axelrod said that while Hispanic voters have disliked the Trump administration’s immigration policies, the primary factor for them shifting towards Democrats in polls is the economy. He added, “I think one of the misreadings of Democrats back in 2024 on this immigration issue was that Hispanic voters, particularly in South Texas, would be repulsed by some of Trump’s rhetoric, but they were deeply concerned about the border and border security. And I’m sure — and I think his ratings even today are higher on border security than on immigration enforcement. So, even that issue has its nuances. But I think Democrats focusing on the economy is going to — and you see it in polling, Democrats have a significant lead in Hispanic support in these midterm polls.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez then asked, “To that point about the huge shift that we saw in those border districts in South Texas, Gina Hinojosa, the Democrat who is running for governor there, says that the party, during the last cycle, was hurt because President Biden didn’t lead on immigration. She says that he hid. This comes as the Brookings Institute published some research indicating that more than 6.5 million immigrants entered the U.S. outside usual legal pathways during Biden’s term. So, I wonder, if Democrats win back Congress, do you think they have a unified strategy when it comes to immigration and border security?”

Axelrod answered, “Well, they should. I, by the way, agree with her. I think that one of the both policy and political disasters of the Biden years [was] on the border, and it took three years for him to react in a really significant way to the influx of people across the border coming in illegally. And I think that hurt Democrats. I think that and the economy were the two issues that elected Donald Trump. So, she’s absolutely right about that. My hope, Boris, is that there is an appetite for significant immigration reform that includes continued strong border security, the notion of strong, enforceable borders, but also, a path to normalization, legalization, to citizenship, perhaps, for people who’ve been here long term, who are embedded in communities, who are taxpayers, who are the kind of people who, frankly, have been unfairly targeted, to the disgust of and fear of Hispanics across this country.”

Axelrod added that it has been more politically rewarding to use the immigration issue than to solve it.

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