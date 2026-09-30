CNN’s Lah: Lower Living Standard, High Costs in CA Will ‘Chase’ Newsom

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” CNN Senior National Correspondent Kyung Lah talked about costs in California and said that the issue is “going to chase Gov. Newsom as he seeks higher office.”

Lah reported on Tom Sopit, who had to close down his restaurant, something Sopit said was due to many factors across the state, federal, and municipal levels.

After giving the report, she said, “[H]ere in California, we’re not just talking about the price of milk or the price of gas — although it is the most expensive in the entire country — we’re talking about structural things, like being able to pay for your insurance, get daycare so you can get a job and keep that job, then the fees for businesses, the regulations that restrict you from being able to build stuff. All of it is just crushing. And we’re not talking about Sopit trying to be rich, he was trying to break even for a solid year and could not do it. So he has to pull the eject button.”

Lah continued, “And one last thing, Dana, and something that these candidates really need to keep an eye on is that these Democrats today are looking at generations where they can’t have what their parents have. Sopit’s parents, who were immigrants to this country, had a business in Los Angeles, a restaurant, and their son could not do the same thing, and that is going to chase these candidates. And, frankly, it’s going to chase Gov. Newsom as he seeks higher office.”

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