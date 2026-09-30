GOP Sen. Cramer: We’ve Fired ‘a Lot of Good Generals and Admirals’, There’s Likely Room for Some Cuts

During an interview with ABC on Wednesday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) said that there is likely room to reduce the number of generals and admirals, but “a lot of good generals and admirals have already been fired and created openings” and that does create concerns for officers looking for a career about upward mobility and cuts have to be done strategically.

Cramer said, “I’m not so concerned about a target like 20% or an aspirational goal like that. There probably is room to make some changes and some cuts, particularly at the mid to higher end of things. Having said that, a lot of good generals and admirals have already been fired and created openings. And that does, I think, send somewhat of — some concern for the ability to — if you’re a young officer, you’re looking for a career in the military, you want to have upward mobility opportunity. So, trying to find that balance, I think, is important.”

He continued, “But I don’t think that the secretary is wrong in wanting to find some savings and find some efficiencies at the higher levels. But, again, I think we have to do it in a strategic way that makes sense.”

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