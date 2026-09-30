Ossoff: Trump’s ‘Monuments to Himself’ Are an ‘Obscenity’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) said President Donald Trump’s efforts to build a ballroom and arch are an “obscenity.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “Are Georgia voters aware that it’s tariffs that is pulling that money out of their pockets?”

Ossoff said, “Oh they know it’s the tariffs. They know it’s the war. They know it’s the healthcare cuts and the attacks on the Affordable Care Act. A day in the life of a Georgian today. You get up, you’re on the way to work. You can only fill up your tank halfway with gas. You go to the grocery store on the way home to pick things up to make dinner for your kids. You can’t afford ground beef. Everything’s more expensive. You open your mail, you get a notice from your health insurance company that your health insurance premiums have doubled, and people know that it’s because of Donald Trump and Mike Collins. They’re furious at Donald Trump and Mike Collins. And that’s why this mighty wave is building, because people’s lives have gotten worse. And all the while, they see the president sitting in the Oval Office raking in billions of dollars for himself in the first family, adorning his walls and gold and building monuments to himself. It’s an obscenity and an outrage. And now is the moment for us to reach down and pick up the power we have as citizens and rebuke these abuses so decisively that no president will try anything like this again for centuries. But it requires all of us to take action.”

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