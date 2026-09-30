Slotkin: Trump and GOP ‘Completely Misinterpreted Their Mandate’

Senator Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that President Donald Trump and Republican lawmakers “completely misinterpreted their mandate.”

Slotkin said, “Yeah, well, I think it’s part of sort of people being high on their own supply that the Republicans have the House, the Senate and the White House right now. Many of them, I think, still think that will go on forever, despite evidence to the contrary. And so they are kind of riding on this two-year high that they can do whatever they want. They have completely misinterpreted their mandate, thinking that the public is with them on all of these issues. And it is insane to set these kinds of precedents and to assume that you’re not going to have a different politician who has a different view than you not try the same things in a different time.

She added, “So it’s part of the sort of delusional part of being drunk on power. And this is why it’s important that they feel a real shellacking in November. They need to really feel that. I think that’s important so that we can try and get them back into the zone of normal. When it comes to just basic things like not using taxpayer dollars for political ads.”

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