Crow: I Have ‘No Doubt’ Trump ‘Would Love to Try to Steal this Election’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he has “no doubt” President Donald Trump “would love to try to steal this election.”

Host Kasie Hunt said, “Congressman, there have been a number of behind-the-scenes conversations among Democrats about the possibility that the administration was laying the groundwork to declare an emergency that would essentially allow them to invoke some of these powers. Where are those conversations today, especially as polling seems to indicate that a blue wave may be bigger than perhaps initially anticipated?”

Crow said, “Well, there’s no doubt in my mind, that there are people in the administration, including the president and people close to him, that that would love to try to steal this election, that are already trying to suppress votes, who disregard the will of American voters, who understand that their policies have failed in America. Have now realized that in large numbers, which the polling reflects, and they’re willing to do anything to hold on to power. Which, of course, is the sign of an autocracy or people that don’t care about democracy, and which they clearly don’t. Where does that leave us, though? Where that leaves us is the need to win big, right? Our greatest defense is a large margin of victory here. I’m the battleground chair for House Democrats, and for the last 18 months, I’ve been recruiting and mentoring candidates, building out our battlefield around the country. I’ve been to 11 different states. I’m working with dozens of candidates.”

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