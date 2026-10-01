Cruz: Same Democrats Campaigning on Gas Prices ‘Said They Wanted $10-a-Gallon Gas’

Wednesday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) noted the contradiction that Democrats, who once supported higher gas prices, are now running on higher gas prices against Republicans.

“I want to add one thing — and then if you’re upset about the high price of gasoline, ask yourself if the radical Democratic socialists get in power with their Green New Deal, guaranteed government job, daycare, salary, retirement, health care, and a wooden box that the government will bury you in a government grave, you get that,” host Sean Hannity said. “How much is that going to cost you? Because the latest estimate I saw was $212 trillion.”

Cruz replied, “Yeah. If you look at, number one, what would happen if the ayatollah got a nuclear weapon? And I think the odds are unacceptably high that he would use that nuclear weapon and he would use it to murder hundreds of thousands of Americans. He would detonate it in New York or Los Angeles. And President Trump understands the seriousness of that threat. That’s why he is acting. Now, I’ll point out right now the active military conflict in Iran is relatively limited. Primarily, what we’re engaged in is an economic blockade that is imposing crushing economic consequences on Iran and that is weakening the regime significantly. When it comes to gas prices, listen, people are understandably unhappy about gas prices, but it’s worth putting it into context. When Joe Biden was president, gas prices were five bucks a gallon. When Trump came into office, they dropped nationally to $3 a gallon. And today, they’re about $4 a gallon in the national average.”

“So, they are still substantially less than they were under Joe Biden, but they’re not as low as they were the first year of the second Trump term,” he continued. “And to be clear, the Democrats who are campaigning, this is the one issue they have, all of them want gas prices to be higher. Remember, these are the same Democrats who said they wanted $10-a-gallon gas. You look at James Talarico, the extreme left-winger running in Texas — he has said that he wants oil and gas to go the way of the cassette tape, that he wants to dismantle capitalism. And I will tell you, if you want to look at the economy, here are two stats everyone should know — right now, we have the highest median family income ever recorded in American history. And right now, we have the lowest poverty ever recorded in family history. The corporate media will never report that, but those are both objective facts. And I think that’s a powerful case to make to the American people.”

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