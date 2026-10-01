Dem Rep. Bera: Dems Blocking Data Center Electricity Bill for ‘Politics’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) said that Senate Democrats are blocking the Ratepayer Protection Act, which passed the House 417-3, because of “politics that are coming into play.” And if it were up to him, he’d forget the politics and pass the bill.

Co-host Kailey Leinz asked, “Well, on data centers, the Senate, right now, is trying to advance the Ratepayer Protection Act that passed your chamber with a massive bipartisan margin, only three Democrats voted no, but a number of Democrats are voting against advancing this right now, at 42 nays, it looks like this will likely fail on the Senate floor. What are your Democratic colleagues in the Senate missing on this one? Why was there so much support in the House and not in the other chamber?”

Bera answered, “I think it’s a good bill, I think it’s a good start. I’m going to guess it’s politics that are coming into play. I’d put the politics aside, and I would say, pass the bill, send it to the president’s desk. It’s a good start. It’s not an endpoint.”

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