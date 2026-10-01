Fmr. Clinton Official, Biden Staffer Metzl: I Fear We’ll Lose Whole Generation to Hating America if We Don’t Push Against People Like El-Sayed, Khanna

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Atlantic Council Senior Fellow, former World Health Organization Adviser, former NSC official during the Clinton administration, and Deputy Staff Director of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee under then-Sen. Joe Biden Jamie Metzl stated that there must be a push back to people like Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), “people who are putting forward a message of hate and intolerance.” Or he fears “we’ve lost a whole generation who really hate this country.”

Metzl said, “There is an alignment between what the radical mullahs in Iran are saying, what the terrorists are saying, and what many of these globalize the intifada radicalized students in America and on our college campuses and in Europe are saying. And it’s all part of this same radical insanity.”

Host Leland Vittert then played video of himself saying, “We are completely ignoring the risk of electing a Democratic senator who is adjacent, dare I say a fellow traveler of…Islamic terror, Islamic militancy. … Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan represents a palpable and large now part of the Democratic Party that is okay with Islamic terrorism.”

Vittert then asked, “You’re nodding along. How did we get here?”

Metzl answered, “It’s just insane. The far left of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Socialists of America have gone nuts. We can go back a long way or a short way. But, basically, this radicalized left wing of the Democratic Party — and there’s certainly a radicalized right wing of the Republican Party as well — but the left wing of the Democratic Party has bought into this Islamist, anti-Western, anti-American narrative. And we have sat back while it’s been inculcated on our university campuses, while we’ve seen the toxic environment of social media — very likely funded by foreign intelligence services — and we’ve done nothing about it. And I fear that we’ve lost a whole generation who really hate this country.”

Metzl added, “We have to push back aggressively when we see people like Abdul El-Sayed, like Ro Khanna, people who are putting forward a message of hate and intolerance. We need to push back.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett