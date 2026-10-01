Israeli Amb. to U.N.: Other Pilots Who Flew With Attacker ‘Were Not Surprised’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said the attack on a pilot of a flight to Israel was terrorism and “an attack against the Abraham Accords.” He also stated that the other pilots who flew with the attacker “were not surprised.”

Danon said that the attack was terrorism, but they don’t know what the target was or if the attacker was connected to a state or terrorist organization.

He added, “[T]his attack was not only against Israel or the passengers, it was an attack against the Abraham Accords.”

Later, host Elizabeth Vargas asked, “He was from Oman. Were you aware that flight crews aboard these Emirati airlines were from countries other than the UAE?”

Danon answered, “That’s something we are checking now. We have a great relationship with the Emiratis, and we are grateful for the cooperation. … But now we are looking into the details of this pilot, why he was supposed to come to Israel, his background. And I cannot share the information, but I’m sure, in the next few days, we will find interesting facts about this individual.”

Vargas then asked, “Do you have any indication about anything the co-pilot might have said?”

Danon answered, “No, not about that. But I can tell you, we already saw some information about his background, about things he did, and about what his other pilots spoke about him in the past. So, it’s a small circle of pilots that are flying in this direction. So, unfortunately, they were not surprised. And that’s something which is a warning for all of us.”

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