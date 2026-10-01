Jim Acosta: Trump Is ‘Just Not All There Anymore’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” reporter Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump is “just not all there anymore.”

Host Jen Psaki said, “Reading that TIME Magazine article, it feels to me worse to read his words than to watch his words. Yeah, and I just wonder when you read that interview, which I know you did. You’ve covered him for a long time. What went through your head?”

Acosta said, “It was certainly a journey into his troubled mind. There’s no question about it. And, you know, there’s that whole conversation about Earth one and Earth two. I’ve been telling folks, we’re on Earth three now. Earth one is the normal Earth. The Earth two is the one where lies are truth, and the truth is lies and so on. We’re on Earth three because we’re now dealing with the president of the United States, who’s just not all there anymore. And you just highlighted some of the sections where he’s just not making sense anymore. And my sense of it is, is that this is going to get worse, not get better. And the public senses it. And when he complains about fake news and all of that, I mean, fake news is not responsible for gas prices going up, and the cost of living going up, and mortgage rates going up, and so on.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN