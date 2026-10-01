Jim Acosta: Trump’s Press Ban Is ‘Not the American Way’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” reporter Jim Acosta said President Donald Trump’s media ban is “not the American way.”

Acosta said, “This is not just Trump taking away hard passes and press passes and that. This is a whole of government, whole of society approach by the far right, led by Donald Trump, to take over the news media in this country and basically have a state-media-like system. Not only deciding who gets to cover the White House, that’s small potatoes compared to what they’re trying to do. They’re having MAGA families take over our news networks. The oligarchs should not own the news in this country. The people should should be in control of the news in this country.”

He added, “It’s just not the American way. This is about the American way of life. Are we going to have news organizations have access to a federal government building where there are federal employees running the country, or are we not? And to me, it is completely un-American for Donald Trump to ban the press in this fashion and go after and bash the press in this fashion. It’s just not the American way.”

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