Sen. Kim: ‘Left and Right’ Voters ‘Disgusted’ with Trump’s Corruption

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “News Central,” Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ) said President Donald Trump’s “corruption” is “pissing off voters left and right,” leaving them “just disgusted.”

Host John Breman said, “It is interesting. And you’re saying those are the concerns among Asian American voters, the concern among, it seems, voters across the country of all races and persuasions. And the president, by his account, he says he’s doing a good job with those issues, just not selling it.”

Wednesday at the White House, Trump said, “Well, listen, I’m going out because nobody’s selling it. I’m doing, we’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion and an extremely great job of running the country.”

Breman said, “How much of this is a problem with promotion, Senator?”

Kim said, “That’s not the problem at all. When I was down in Texas, and I’m going to be going off to New Hampshire and North Carolina and elsewhere, what I’ve heard from voters, overwhelmingly, they are very aware of Donald Trump’s record and what he’s done. They’re just disgusted by it. They just can’t stand what he’s done. I mean, again, this Iran war that has been raising gas prices—over $100 billion more that American families have paid. But the other thing I’ll just say is just a deep level of corruption that is happening. I mean, that is something that’s pissing off voters left and right. When I was down in Texas it wasn’t just about Donald Trump’s corruption. I talked with even Republican voters there, people who voted for Trump in multiple elections, but they just said Ken Paxton is unelectable.”

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