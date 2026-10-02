ABC’s Hostin: D.C. and U.S. Territories Should Get ‘Representation’ in Congress

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said a way to get more “oversight” is for Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to get full representation in Congress.

Hostin said, “I don’t think it’s a surprise to anyone that he would want to expand the pardon power because I mean, he pardoned the January 6th people, right? I was like, it’s the first thing that he did in office, people who attacked our Capitol. And we have this reckless, you know, president and a feckless Congress.”

She added, “So I think there are fixes. There’s a great ‘Atlantic’ article about the fixes that are possible. Like in the 20s, they sort of capped Congress to 435. If Congress is expanded, I think there would be more oversight. Let’s say D.C. gets representation. Let’s say Puerto Rico gets representation. Let’s say the Virgin Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands gets representation. Now you got six other people, Congress people, that can have some oversight.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “I don’t think it should be abolished, because I think it’s freed people that were wrongly convicted, like when you look at Alice Johnson. There are people that absolutely need that level of power and help to get out.”

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