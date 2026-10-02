ADL CEO: Troy Jackson Is Ignorant, I’m Bothered El-Sayed Is So Close in Polls

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” ADL Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt reacted to Maine Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Troy Jackson’s comments that Jackson has since apologized for that people have a hard time accusing Israel of genocide “because they’re Jewish” by saying Jackson doesn’t know what he’s talking about, “He may have been better than the Nazi, Graham Platner,” and “you can say that word all you want, but it is the new big lie, and just saying it over and over again doesn’t make it real. There was no genocide.” He also said he is bothered by the fact that Michigan’s U.S. Senate race is close “because Abdul El-Sayed, I think, has views that I find very problematic.”

Greenblatt sarcastically remarked, “Clearly, he’s quite a scholar.”

He added, “He may have been better than the Nazi, Graham Platner, who almost ran. But, again, you can say that word all you want, but it is the new big lie, and just saying it over and over again doesn’t make it real. There was no genocide. Like, the statistics don’t support it, the evidence does [not] support it. And people aren’t being murdered there. Who was murdered were 1,200 innocent people…by Hamas in their savagery on that day. That’s who was murdered. Israel responded with a defensive war. I’m glad they did it. Look, and just so we’re clear, innocent civilians were killed, and that is a tragedy. It is a tragedy. Never the intent. Absolutely not a genocide.”

Later, after the discussion turned to Michigan, host Brian Kilmeade asked, “Does it bother you this is even close?”

Greenblatt answered, “It bothers me that it’s close, because Abdul El-Sayed, I think, has views that I find very problematic. … I am worried about the risk to the Jewish community.”

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