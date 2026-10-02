Dem Rep. Crow on DSA: ‘Ideological Diversity’ Makes Us ‘Have Better Ideas’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) discussed far-left Democrats, including those affiliated with the DSA, and said that “We have ideological diversity, which is why we’re stronger, which is why we have better ideas, and why we’re going to win.”

Host Kasie Hunt asked, “Of course, should this blue wave be as big as some are predicting or hoping that it will be, Democrats are going to have a group of candidates on the far left, some of them affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America. They’re already potentially calling themselves the bloc. We, of course, have seen factions like that really disrupt governance, mostly on the Republican side, with the Tea Party and the Freedom Caucus. But I’m interested to know if you think Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who’s the likely next speaker, is up to the task of handling that.”

Crow answered, “Yeah. Well, absolutely, he is, number one. Number two, that’s not a controversy, actually. That’s the beauty of our caucus. Everyone’s like, oh, controversy, infighting. You know what’s great about that, is that we’re not a lockstep party, that we’re not like the MAGA Republicans now, who lack ideological diversity, who lack ideas, who lack independence, and just do what this president requires them to do. I never want to belong to any organization, a political party, anything, that requires singularity, that requires moral bankruptcy. We are a broad tent. We have ideological diversity, which is why we’re stronger, which is why we have better ideas, and why we’re going to win. So, that’s number one. Number two is, again, as the battleground chair, I’m working now with over 40 candidates who are pragmatic folks, who are fighters, who are former sheriffs’ deputies, small business owners, combat veterans, nurses, doctors, scientists, people that worked for NASA, people that were DOGE’d by this president, who said, my time in public service isn’t up, I’m going to serve in a different way. That’s the story of this election. These patriots have stepped up to defend our country, and they’re going to come into this caucus. They’re going to make a hell of a big difference, and they’re going to help us build something new and better.”

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