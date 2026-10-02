Hakeem Jeffries: MAGA Has ‘Tried to Break America’

Friday on CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement has tried to “break America.”

Jeffries said, “I think James Talarico has got to win and we’ve got to do everything possible as Democrats in Texas and across the country to make sure we can end this era of MAGA extremism. That we take back control of the House and hopefully the Senate as well, and that we fight for an affordable America, because the cost of living is way too high. And Republican policies are directly responsible for the affordability crisis that we’re dealing with right now.”

He added, “We’re all in on making sure we do what’s necessary to take back control of the House of Representatives. I’m appreciative, certainly, of Jasmine’s efforts in helping out many of her colleagues in the House who are on the battlefield out there all across the country. But, you know, listen, my view is it’s all hands on deck for all of us because failure is not an option. MAGA extremism has made life worse for the American people. These folks have tried to break America, but the American people on November 3rd are getting ready to break MAGA extremism.”

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