‘How Do They Find These People?’: Gingrich Suggests Dems Have a ‘Central Casting for Weirdos’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” former House Speaker Newt Gingrich questioned the worldviews of some of the far-left candidates running as Democrats in the 2026 election cycle.

Gingrich questioned Texas Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico’s claim that God was “non-binary.”

“All right, Mr. Gingrich, how do you see this thing shaping up?” host Jesse Watters asked.

Gingrich replied, “Well, I think exactly what you reported. Trump is back on the trail. He’s the most effective campaigner in the country, he’s going to pound away at the Democrats. He’s going to explain his own record. I think there were something like millions of young people who just got a brand new savings account from the U.S. government the last few weeks. Everybody who got tax cuts; those were Republican tax cuts. Every Democrat voted for a higher tax. You go down the list, and of course they keep nominating people who are nuts. I mean, Talarico is one of my favorites because he said God is non-binary. I actually I had to look that up and figure out what he meant. So he means God is not a man, not a woman, and then he said he thinks there are six genders. Now, I raised the question on X and Truth Social: If God is non-binary, according to Talarico, how do you start ‘Our Father’? If it’s not ‘Our Father,’ what is it?”

“Our Father who are in Heaven —” Watters injected.

Gingrich said, “Is it ‘Our Binary’?”

Watters replied, “— hallowed be thy name!”

Gingrich added, “Yes, but this gives an example. I mean, how do they find these people? They must have a central casting for weirdos. That’s my only conclusion.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor