Rep. Boyle: Dems Will Probe OMB Director Vought’s ‘Illegal Actions’

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) said if Democrats win the majority in the midterms, they will investigate the Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought’s “illegal actions.”

Boyle said, “Yeah, well, while I’ve said that, I think the affordability agenda has to be front and center for House Democrats. That doesn’t mean that we drop the ball when it comes to accountability or oversight. We can walk and chew gum at the same time. So from my perch as chair of the Budget Committee, that means proper oversight over the Office of Management and Budget, and specifically Russ Vought and some of the illegal actions that they’ve taken on things like impoundment. It means my friend Jamie Raskin will be chair of the Judiciary Committee, issuing all sorts of subpoenas, looking at some of the corruption that’s been alleged that you just referred to.”

He added, “It means Robert Garcia as chair of the oversight, also issuing subpoenas to further oversight of that committee. So those are things that we’re going to need to do, but they shouldn’t be in place of addressing the affordability concerns. They have to go hand in hand.”

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