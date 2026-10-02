Sharpton: Trump Showing ‘Real Signs of Instability,’ He ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” network host Al Sharpton said President Donald Trump is showing “real signs of instability.”

Sharpton said, “I think that some of these people were so intimidated that they are still feeling that he has his punch, that he doesn’t have.”

He added, “So I think it becomes that everyone becomes afraid of the bully, not understanding the bully really never got into a real fight. And, you know, I tell people all the time that they say, well, I don’t know if we can beat Trump. Joe Biden beat Trump. And so why are you afraid of somebody you already beat if you’re on the Democratic side? And why are you afraid of a bully that’s coming apart at the seams? If you read this last TIME Magazine interview, he just did. You’ve got to wonder if he’s losing it. I mean, it doesn’t even make sense what he’s saying. Yet you’re going to cosign that? Well, you need to go down with him then. If you’re that weak that you can’t even stand up for somebody sane sitting behind the the the desk in the Oval Office, because there’s real signs of instability here, because it doesn’t make sense what he’s saying or what he’s doing. We’re in a war he can’t get out of. There’s no strategy. He’s saying one thing one day, something else the next day. And you want to be attached to that? Then you need to go down with him.”

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