White House: There Are Things We Can Do to Lower Gas, Diesel Prices, ‘More to Come’ ‘Next Week’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said that there are “domestic policy things we could do to lower the price of gasoline, lower the price of diesel, and there’s a lot more to come on that next week.”

Hassett said, “Real relief on gas prices is coming, virtually immediately, because what’s happened is that the Navy has opened up the straits. The crude oil that’s coming through the straits is basically everything that was coming before, except for Iranian oil, which is putting an enormous amount of pressure on Iran. And, meanwhile, President Trump is negotiating with other world leaders to release more refined product from, for example, the European reserves. All of that news is happening, really, in real-time, and so there’s definitely relief coming on the way.”

He continued, “But there [are] other things we could do, domestic policy things we could do to lower the price of gasoline, lower the price of diesel, and there’s a lot more to come on that next week. The president has some really interesting announcements.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett