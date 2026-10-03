Jeffries Dodges on If He Backs Mamdani’s Call to Join ICC, Arrest Netanyahu

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) responded to a question on whether he agrees with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s (D) call for the United States to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and join the ICC by saying that “we can never allow another October 7 to happen, and we can never allow the type of death, devastation, and destruction that has occurred in Gaza over the last three years to happen.”

Host Erin Burnett said, “So, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is doubling down on his call for the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to be arrested over the war in Gaza…urging the United States to join the International Criminal Court, the ICC, to help make it happen.”

She then played video of Mamdani saying, “I believe that the U.S. government should join the ICC, it should enforce its warrants for every one that has been issued. And when it comes to the Prime Minister, it’s been issued for crimes — alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes. … When you ask me about the Prime Minister, we’re talking about the architect of a horrific genocide.” And “If I had my say, the U.S. government would have joined the ICC, honored every single warrant that they’ve issued.”

Burnett then asked, “Do you agree with Mayor Mamdani?”

Jeffries responded, “Well, what I can say — I haven’t talked to him about this particular foreign policy issue, or, for that matter, any foreign policy issue — he’s done a great job, he’s gotten off to a great start as Mayor of New York City, keeping the city safe and fighting for a more affordable New York. When it comes to the issue in the Middle East, I think what’s clear to me is that, one, we can never allow another October 7 to happen, and we can never allow the type of death, devastation, and destruction that has occurred in Gaza over the last three years to happen. We need to figure out a path toward a just and lasting peace, with a safe and secure Israel, a Jewish democratic state, living side-by-side with a Palestinian state with dignity and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”

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