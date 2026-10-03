Maher: ‘Assault Weapons’ Are The Wrong Place to Focus, ‘Not Really Where the Problem Is’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the focus on “Assault weapons” is silly because “they’re bigger and they look scarier, but that’s not really where the problem is.”

While speaking with author Malcolm Gladwell, Maher said, “First of all, whatever it is, we’re not going to get rid of guns in this country. We would have to confiscate them. And that’s just not going to happen. It’s like a virus. It’s here, how do we deal with it is the question, we can’t get rid of it, correct?”

Maher added, “[O]ne thing you get into, on the realistic tip, is that — and I’ve said the same thing for years — we concentrate on the wrong type of guns. Assault weapons, yes, they’re sexier and they’re bigger and they look scarier, but that’s not really where the problem is.”

Gladwell agreed and said that assault rifle bans are silly and really just regulate “cosmetic attachments” and that it’s wrong to focus on gun categories. Both also said that handguns are responsible for most gun violence.

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